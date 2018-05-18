Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 18 – VIDEO

Friday’s headlines: Las Vegas police arrest Boulevard Mall gunman, Bonanza High School teacher faces charge over threatening texts, and a new welcome sign coming to downtown.

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A masked man was arrested Thursday after he walked into Boulevard Mall with a fake gun.

The incident terrified shoppers and workers, and forced authorities to evacuate the building.

It happened just before 7 p.m.

Police said they didn’t know the gunman’s intent.

2. A Las Vegas high school teacher faces a criminal charge after allegedly sending threatening text messages.

48-year-old Leslie McGourty was arrested at Bonanza High School Wednesday.

Police said she sent the messages to a friend but did not specify the content of the messages. They said the threats were not directed toward the school.

She has since been released from custody.

3. The city of Las Vegas is close to replacing its downtown welcome sign.

The city had a welcome sign for a few years on Las Vegas Boulevard North. Its design was copied from the sign on the Strip.

The downtown sign was destroyed when it was hit by a vehicle in 2016.

The new sign is estimated to cost $60,000.