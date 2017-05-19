Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 19th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Henderson police has removed Chief Patrick Moers amid an internal investigation involving the department’s fundraising group. Moers’s status is still unclear, as city officials refused to confirm if Moers had been fired or put on administrative leave. Deputy Chief Todd Peters has been named acting police chief.

2. A man has sued Planet Hollywood for assault after a mannequin scare inside his room. Kent Jacobs Boutwell of Southern California says that in May 2015, he was shocked after seeing a figure in his darkened hotel room and sustained serious injuries attempting to escape. The figure was a mannequin wearing a Miller Lite racing suit. Boutwell is seeking damages to cover medical bills, attorney fees and pain and suffering from the incident.

3. A doctor accused of drugging and raping patients claims he has a “Sleeping Beauty fetish.” Dr. Binh “Ben” Chung says the woman shown in 4 videotapes is actually awake a roleplaying being asleep, not unconscious as the prosecution states. Chung says he was having an affair with the woman and that the sex was consensual. Attorneys are expected to give closing arguments Friday.

