Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 25 – VIDEO

1. Police say a 15-year-old boy shot his dad to death and wounded his mother.

Authorities were called to a west valley home Thursday morning.

Police say the wounded woman grabbed another gun and shot back at her son, wounding him.

The boy jumped a wall and ran away. A doctor passing by gave him medical attention.

Both the teen and his mom were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

2. A Las Vegas woman has identified two of the five people who died in a three-vehicle crash in Nye County Sunday.

Jami Hralima says her father and stepmother were in a car that attempted to pass a pickup truck and collided with another car.

Jami said her father, Maiga, was driving to Reno with his wife, Lucille, to pick up a car which was repaired from an earlier crash.

The coroner’s office identified the other three killed as Dwight Sproul, Arturo Otero, and Juana E. Otero.

3. Whether they win or lose the Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights can expect a hero’s welcome at the end of their first season.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Mayor Carolyn Goodman agree that a parade should be held if the Knights clinch the cup. Sisolak said he’s been in talks with the team since last week.

The Knights host the Washington Capitals on Monday to kick off the best-of-seven series that will crown the NHL champion.