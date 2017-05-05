Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. An argument in East Las Vegas led to one person dead Thursday night. Witnesses say that two men were arguing and four or five gunshots came soon after. One man died on scene and the shooter is not yet in custody.

2. A former EMT alleges that sex is commonplace at Las Vegas fire stations. Mallissa Barthule said she has had sex in 13 different fire stations and says that the fire department is aware of the issue. This comes after Chief William McDonald announced yesterday that surveillance cameras will be installed visitation will be reduced at area fire stations to prevent sexual misconduct.

3. A punch outside a bar on Fremont Street has left a father of 5 dead. Luis Campos was waiting with his brother outside of Vanguard Lounge early Sunday morning when a random man struck Campos with seemingly no altercation. Campos was rendered unconscious and died at UMC. No arrests have been made.

