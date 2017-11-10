Las Vegas morning update for Friday, November 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. O.J. Simpson has been banned from The Cosmopolitan, after being escorted out by security late Wednesday. TMZ reports that Simpson was “drunk and unruly” at a hotel bar and broke some glasses before being escorted out. Simpson’s attorney confirmed the ban, but hotel officials would not respond to requests for details about this report.

2. A judge postponed the execution of twice convicted murderer Scott Dozier, who was set to die early next week. District Judge Jennifer Togliatti denied the use of a paralytic drug, and granted a request from the prison’s lawyers to stay the execution as the lethal injection process is reviewed by the Nevada Supreme Court. Dozier would have been the first inmate executed in Nevada since 2006.

3. Starting Monday, Clark County will begin installing 800 steel posts between the street and sidewalks along areas of the Las Vegas Strip. This first phase of posts will be installed at seven locations between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road. The county wants to have all the posts installed before New Year’s Eve in light of recent vehicle-ramming attacks that have killed pedestrians.

