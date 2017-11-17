Las Vegas morning update for Friday, November 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A crash Thursday night in Summerlin has left one person dead and another seriously injured. Both the driver and passenger were transported to University Medical Center, were the passenger was pronounced dead. The driver showed showed signs of impairment, and was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

2. Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested for threatening to carry out a “historic” mass shooting at a Las Vegas casino. The man is accused of sending his estranged wife text messages threatening to kill her and commit mass shootings at the unidentified Las Vegas casino and a church they attend. According to the criminal complaint, the man referenced completing a “dry run” at the unnamed casino and said security did not check him.

3. Good news for those traveling for the holidays. Allegiant Air launches nonstop flights this week to airports in three different cities. The airline started two weekly round-trip flights to Louisville, Kentucky, Ogden, Utah and Omaha, Nebraska. One-way fares for these routes will start as low as $46.

