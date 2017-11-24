Las Vegas morning update for Friday, November 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal Wednesday that Las Vegas shooting gunman Stephen Paddock fired more than 1,100 rounds during the Oct. 1 shooting. About 4,000 more rounds of unused ammo was found in Paddock’s suite, and Lombardo mentioned that “multiple guns” had jammed during the shooting. Investigators still have not determined the gunman’s motive, or why Paddock stopped shooting.

2. A 60-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by two vehicles. The man was crossing Sahara near the Strip outside a marked crosswalk and against a red “no walk” signal. He was first hit by a pickup, and then run over a second time by a hatchback-station wagon. Neither vehicle remained on scene.

3. Thousands of local shoppers flocks to stores Thursday night and Friday morning in search of Black Friday deals. Over 1,000 customers were lined up outside JC Penny in Henderson, for the store’s opening at 2 p.m. The line for Best Buy in Henderson was wrapped behind the store and down the strip mall to Petco for their 5 p.m. opening on Thanksgiving. Check out our list of store hours for retailers across the Las Vegas Valley online at reviewjournal.com.

