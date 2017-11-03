Las Vegas morning update for Friday, November 3rd – VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas shooting gunman Stephen Paddock lost a large amount of wealth in the two years before the Oct. 1 shooting. Sheriff Joe Lombardo told KLAS-TV Channel 8 that Paddock’s wealth fluctuated because of gambling, real estate transactions and “everything else that he chose to do.” Lombardo speculated that the financial losses may have contributed to his decision to carry out the shooting last month.

2. A small plane landed in a pond at a private golf course during an emergency landing Thursday night. The plane was on final approach to the North Las Vegas airport, when they reported they lost one of their engines. The two occupants of the plane suffered minor injuries, and were taken to University Medical Center.

3. A man was arrested Thursday after police said he shot and killed his son in Henderson. Police initially responded to a domestic disturbance call, before determining that Wendell Melton had shot his juvenile son. The son was initially taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, but later died. The 53-year-old father faces charges of murder, child abuse, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

