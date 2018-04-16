Las Vegas morning update for Monday, April 16 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Shooting in Sunset Park, Golden Knights beat the L.A. Kings, and radio host Art Bell has died.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a shooting last night at Sunset Park.

Police called the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence among employees of The Venetian.

Police said one of them was a Venetian executive.

Authorities identified the suspect as 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel, also an employee. Police found his car at McCarran. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

2. The Golden Knights rallied to beat the L.A. Kings 3 to 2 last night.

James Neal, Cody Eakin, and William Karlsson scored in the third period.

The Knights now have a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

The Knights will go for the sweep when Game 4 takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in L.A.

3. Pahrump-based radio host Art Bell has died.

The longtime late-night personality was producer, engineer and host of “Coast to Coast AM.”

The show was syndicated nationwide on about 500 stations in the 1990s.

He captivated listeners with his fascination for the unexplained, such as UFOs, alien abductions and crop circles. He died Friday at his home at the age of 72.