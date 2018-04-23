Las Vegas morning update for Monday, April 23 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A longtime Las Vegas sports handicapper and writer was found dead Friday at Mount Charleston after a week-long search. Fifty-seven-year-old David Malinsky’s body was found Friday afternoon near Mummy Spring. According to friends, Malinsky was a fixture in the sports betting scene and was a go-to source for other sports betters. Funeral arrangements are pending.

2. A massage therapist at Red Rock Resort spa was arrested after a guest accused him of sexual assault during a session. Records show 35-year-old Robert Garcia was booked in the Clark County Detention Center last week on two-counts of sexual assault. The spa’s operator told Station Casinos that Garcia was fired immediately after the incident.

3. Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a boat crashed Saturday afternoon at Lake Havasu. The boat was traveling at high speeds before it crashed and sank, according to officials. Three people were pulled from the boat and rescuers began performing CPR. Two of the individuals died at Havasu Regional Medical Center. A third remains in extremely critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.

Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.