Las Vegas morning update for Monday, April 30 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Governor candidate wants to stop stadium deal, 1 dead after shooting at party, and new sections of the Northwest Beltway opening to traffic.

1. A Nevada governor candidate wants to stop the stadium deal for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Republican state treasurer Dan Schwartz said he had a plan to slam the brakes on the project if elected.

Schwartz promised to withhold funding for roads to and from the stadium until the deal is reworked to remove the room taxes helping to fund the project.

At $750 million, it’s the biggest such tax subsidy ever for a professional sports stadium.

Schwartz said he wants to redirect that money to education.

2. One person is dead and another is in custody after an argument at a party led to a shooting.

It happened around 11 o’clock last night in North Las Vegas.

Police responded to reports of a man down in the street at a trailer park near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

Police said the man, who was in his late teens or early 20s, was shot once in the chest and died at a local hospital.

3. New sections of the Northwest Beltway are opening to traffic this week.

Northbound motorists will start to use new parts of the beltway between Craig Road and Hualapai Way late tonight.

Southbound drivers will be shifted overnight Wednesday.