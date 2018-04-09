Las Vegas morning update for Monday, April 9 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Guard hurt stopping vandals, pedestrian dead in hit-and-run, and three wanted in armed robberies.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A security guard was injured while trying to stop some mailbox vandals.

The guard said he was run over.

It happened at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex in the central part of the valley.

The injuries are not life-threatening. Police are still searching for suspects.

2. A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Las Vegas.

It happened early Sunday at Blue Diamond Road near Buffalo Drive.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a small, early 2000s light-colored pickup truck.

3. Authorities are looking for three men police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies around the valley.

Police say multiple robberies took place in the last week. In one, a man put a knife to the throat of a ride-share driver before demanding cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.