Las Vegas morning update for Monday, Aug. 20 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

1. More than a dozen gang members were arrested early Sunday at the Rio. Just after 2 a.m.

Sunday officers stopped a large party. In addition to making more than a dozen arrests, police recovered five guns, the department said on Twitter.

No other information was immediately available.

2. A new report by the Clark County teachers union says state lawmakers should allow local school districts to raise extra money on their own to support education. The report was released last week by the Clark County Education Association.

Right now, local school districts do not have the power to raise taxes on their own to supplement education.

3. Rising housing prices have set a record in the Reno-Sparks area for the fourth time this year. The combined median price for an existing single-family home in the cities of Reno and Sparks reached $389,000 in June.

A new report from the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority projects even more growth in the number of visitors and new residents in the area due to more companies doing business in northern Nevada and hiring workers.

