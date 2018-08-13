Las Vegas morning update for Monday, August 13 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. We’re now up to six officer-involved shootings in the Las Vegas Valley in just nine days.

Clark County Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly says he doesn’t recall ever having so many in such a short period of time.

Last night, a Henderson police officer shot at a vehicle that struck two officers.

Police were called around 8 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle at a Vons store on Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road.

As officers approached the driver, a fight started. Police say the driver attempted to drive off. The officers hit sustained minor injuries.

The driver remains at large.

2. Another officer-involved shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Blue Diamond Road.

A Las Vegas police officer shot a security guard outside a Ross Dress for Less store.

The guard reportedly got into an argument with his manager and opened fire in the shop. He was hospitalized at UMC. No other injuries were reported.

3. Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death last night in the southeast valley.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to Silver Pines Apartments near Boulder Highway.

Authorities say the man was found in the doorway to an apartment used by squatters.

One person was detained for questioning.