Las Vegas morning update for Monday, August 14th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A 15-year-old girl called police Sunday night and told them her stepfather shot her mother and then himself. Police responded to the call shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the scene where the man shot his wife multiple times before shooting himself. The couple had no prior domestic violence reports. Police say the teen is with police and safe.

2. A University of Nevada Reno student that participated in a white nationalist rally Friday has denounced violence that erupted over the weekend. Peter Cvjetanovic said he attended the rally to “honor the heritage of white culture” and does not advocate for violence. Over 100 people attended a rally in North Las Vegas Sunday night to honor a woman who died and many others injured in the Charlottesville protest.

3. The Maloof brothers, who own a minority stake in the Vegas Golden Knights, placed a monster bet on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight late last week. Gavin Maloof confirmed the $880,000 bet for Mayweather over the weekend and said Mayweather is a good friend. If Mayweather wins, the Maloofs will win $160,000 and say the money will be donated to charity.

