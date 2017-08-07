Las Vegas morning update for Monday, August 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip led to a temporary shutdown of Las Vegas Boulevard overnight. Police say a group of men got into an argument in front of Planet Hollywood Resort and when they were crossing the street toward Bellagio, a man fired one shot. No one was injured and the man was arrested.

2. Las Vegas driving will look different in a few years time. The Nevada Department of Transportation says it plans on creating carpool lanes along Interstate 15 and digital signage around the Spaghetti Bowl will be installed beginning in October. Eventually, the express lane along Interstate 15 will become a general travel lane and a carpool lane will be added.

3. A growth spurt has helped Mesquite become what some call a “Little Vegas”. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Mesquite grew nearly 15 percent between 2011 and 2016. Residents are hopeful the growth in the city will lead to more businesses opening and an influx of jobs.

