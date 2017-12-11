Las Vegas morning update for Monday, December 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A former Clark County commissioner is running for children’s court judgeship in Texas, but her campaign is at risk of going to the dogs. Police reports indicate Lynette Boggs-Perez claimed a neighbor’s puppy that went missing as her own and refused to give the dog back when the owner asked. Boggs was previously under scrutiny as a commissioner when she lied about which district she lived in when filing for re-election.

2. North Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s helping in finding two men wanted for questioning. Police say a woman shot Saturday night near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway encountered two men at a nearby convenience store before she was shot. Police describe the men as thin, in their early 20s wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with khaki pants and black shoes.

3. Plans for 230 single-family homes across the former Badlands golf course will head to the Las Vegas Planning Commission Tuesday. The commission will also consider a new public engagement program which would require developers to hold neighborhood meetings and design workshops for their plans. Las Vegas City Council has considered multiple plans for development but has rejected or delayed many over the past two years.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.