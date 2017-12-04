Las Vegas morning update for Monday, December 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A gun range south of M Resort looks more like a landfill. The area is littered with glass, old shooting targets and bullet casings. Additionally, a handful of accidental shootings have happened in the area. The Bureau of Land Management has launched a new effort to address the problems, but said it will take “a culture change” to get the mess cleaned up and get shooters where they’re supposed to be.

2. California will have legalized recreational marijuana at the beginning of next year. But local dispensaries say that California’s upcoming legalization isn’t a large threat to Nevada’s marijuana business. The bigger threat to Nevada may be the federal government, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions hinted last week at a possible crackdown on recreational pot sales.

3. Officials are keeping quiet on what may have been offered to woo Amazon to bring its second headquarters to Las Vegas. The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development denied a Review-Journal records request for the proposal, saying it was “confidential information of the company.” Previous controversial incentive packages for Tesla and the new Raiders stadium are likely stoking suspicions of what’s been offered to Amazon.

