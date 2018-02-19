Las Vegas morning update for Monday, Feb. 19 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

1. A new analysis of public records shows donations from a Fortune 500 health care company flowed into the campaign of Republican Sen. Dean Heller late last year after Heller co-sponsored a bill championed by the firm.

Heller has received at least $39,000 in contributions from DaVita and its PAC since 2015.

2. A woman is dead after a vehicle struck her near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

39-year-old John Treese was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces one count of open murder.

Police say it happened early Sunday after Treese and his girlfriend got into a fight over who would drive.

3. Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant motel in North Las Vegas this morning.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 at Barker Motel on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Carey Avenue.