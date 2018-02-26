Las Vegas morning update for Monday, Feb. 26 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. The Metropolitan Police Department started the new year by touting a 0.9 percent drop in violent crime between 2016 and 2017.

Yet that reported dip in crime is insignificant, several criminologists told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. And it charts the change between only two years, which is not considered a reliable trend.

A closer look at Metro’s homicide numbers also reveals a handful of discrepancies and a glaring — albeit admitted — omission: the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

2. Two people were killed Sunday in a two-car crash in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The cars collided on Rainbow Boulevard, just south of Westcliff Drive.

One of the cars jumped a curb and hit the side of Silver State Schools Credit Union.

3. The Las Vegas valley will get another chance at snow.

A storm system Tuesday morning will bring a 40 percent chance of showers and light snowfall particularly in the western side of the valley.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be 54 degrees.