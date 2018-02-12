Las Vegas morning update for Monday, February 12th — VIDEO

The Fountainebleau, Inferno at Paris Las Vegas, Meow or Never, Tough Mudder, and more.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

• The Fountainebleau has a new name and opening date. It will be called The Drew Las Vegas. It’s scheduled to open in late 2020.

• Four people are dead after a small plane crashed while flying from Henderson to Southern California. The plane hit power lines about 40 miles north of LA.

• The four survivors of a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon are British tourists. They’re being treated at UMC. Strong winds may have been a factor in the crash.

• Light rain showers are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through midweek.

• A new show named Inferno has opened at the Paris theater.

• Nevada’s first cat cafe, Meow or Never, will open in downtown Las Vegas in April.

• Tough Mudder is launching its first indoor training gym in Las Vegas in April.

• President Trump is expected to unveil his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan today.