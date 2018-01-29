Las Vegas morning update for Monday, January 29th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A Moapa gas station clerk was shot early Monday morning. Police say a clerk was cleaning out a car wash bay at about 12:30 a.m. when a man in an SUV asked him for directions to a grocery store. When the clerk told the man the grocery store was closed, the man shot the clerk and drove away. The clerk is expected to survive.

2. Two people were killed in fatal shootings overnight. In the northeast valley, police say a man was shot in a fatal drive-by shooting at about 1:40 a.m. Police believe the violence may be gang-related. In central Las Vegas, police say a homeless man was killed outside the Rancho Discount Mall on Washington Ave. at about 3 a.m. Two other homeless people were sleeping next to the man when he was shot.

3. Fallout continues after Steve Wynn was accused of sexual misconduct. Wynn resigned as Republican National Committee finance chairman Saturday and calls increased for lawmakers and groups to return contributions. Republican Senators Collins and Graham said the RNC should return money from Wynn, and Rep. Jacky Rosen called on Sen. Dean Heller to disavow an endorsement from Wynn. President Trump has yet to comment on the allegations.

