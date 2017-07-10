Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines

1. A gunman threatening suicide yesterday barricaded himself inside the Davis Funeral Home near Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane. Police worked for four hours negotiating with him before he shot himself in the shoulder. Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening. At least 30 flights at nearby McCarran International Airport were grounded during the standoff.

2. First, the neighbors heard the screams. Then, police found the body. The Metropolitan Police Department says a woman in her 40s was found dead inside her home yesterday morning with multiple stab wounds. Metro Lt. Dan McGrath says there were no signs of forced entry. Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

3. Flooding in some areas of Planet Hollywood Resort from a leaking water pipe on Saturday night closed the north casino floor and canceled two shows. Resort officials say crews are still cleaning and drying some areas. No word on what caused the leak.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0287. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.