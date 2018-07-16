Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 16 — VIDEO

A man was killed after an argument with his adult stepson on Sunday night in the western valley.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A man was killed after an argument with his adult stepson on Sunday night in the western valley.

Reports say police were called near Vegas and Buffalo drives just before 8 p.m.

The argument escalated until the stepson, in his late 20s, put the man, who was in his late 40s, in a chokehold, leaving him unconscious.

The man was taken to MountainView Hospital, where he died.

2. A state correctional officer has been identified as the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend early Saturday, leaving their two young children to find her body.

Police confirmed Sunday that police are still looking for 41-year-old Christopher Gerard Caggiano. He was believed to be driving a 2017 white Nissan Rogue with Nevada license plate 69B230.

Caggiano has been a Nevada corrections officer since 2014 and was most recently assigned to High Desert State Prison.

3. Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a south valley business at gunpoint around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The men walked into a business on the corner of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road and used a gun to steal money from the employees.

No one was injured.

Police said the men were between 25-30 years old.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.