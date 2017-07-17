Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A 3-year-old boy that died after sitting in a hot car has been identified. The Clark County coroner said the boy was Chase Lee from Filmore, Utah. Police say a large family was visiting the Grandview time-share property on Las Vegas Boulevard with about a dozen children when the boy was left for at least an hour in the car.

2. A man is being held on an attempted murder charge after a shooting early Friday morning. Marvin L. Harris, 34, was booked into Clark County Detention Center Friday. Police said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend as a result of a domestic dispute. The woman is expected to survive.

3. A 2-mile stretch of Interstate 11 near Hoover Dam will open by the end of July. The Nevada Department of Transportation said a date is not yet set, but motorists heading south on US-93 will now be directed past Railroad Pass Casino before hitting a flyover bridge connecting I-11 with US-93 and US-95. The opening is a step toward an international trade route connecting Mexico to Canada running through Arizona, Nevada and Idaho.

