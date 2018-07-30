Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 30 — VIDEO

Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard, a deadly bus stop crash, and a ‘gunbattle’ outside Boulder Station.

1. Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard is now open 24/7.

The courtyard gives people who are homeless a secure place to sleep. Armed security guards are on the site 24/7.

Officials envision it as a single spot where people can go for a range for services including help with employment and housing.

The overnight capacity is 113, but as construction continues, that number is expected to quadruple.

2. A pedestrian is dead after a pickup truck ran into a Las Vegas bus stop.

It happened Sunday morning near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.

Authorities say a 43-year-old man was sitting on the bench when a driver hit him. Police suspect the driver was impaired.

The car’s driver sustained moderate injuries and was arrested at UMC.

3. Two people were shot in a gun battle outside Boulder Station over the weekend.

Police responded to the hotel’s parking lot on Saturday night.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation.

Both people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.