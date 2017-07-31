Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 31st — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A man went missing while swimming at Lake Mead Sunday. Two men were swimming near a boat at around 10:45 a.m. near Hoover Dam. The men began to struggle and volunteers rescued one man and one man went underwater. The investigation is ongoing.

2. Police have identified four suspects in a marijuana dispensary robbery Saturday. Semaj Brown, Cory Ervin, Willik Mosbey and Justin Raaymakers were all booked Saturday in connection with the robbery. Surveillance video shows four men robbing the dispensary around 4 a.m. Saturday and an officer fired at the men at 4:20 a.m. All men were arrested shortly after.

3. Prosecution mistakes allowed a known felon to walk free on robbery charges, and now authorities say the man has reoffended. Brian Wright was charged in a series of 2014 robberies but prosecutors failed to notify Wright of the witnesses testifying in his trial as Wright was representing himself. The prosecution was forced to make a deal with Wright which set him free. Prosecutors filed charges against Wright two months ago in connection with a January robbery. Prosecutors say they plan to file more charges.

