Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 3rd — VIDEO

​Good morning! Here is a preview of what’s going on in and around Las Vegas for Fourth of July:

1. EDC may over, but fireworks are returning to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a Night of Fire. Gates open at 5​ p.m.​ tonight, and the fireworks go on after the race.

2. You can head over to the annual Patriotic Parade in Summerlin tomorrow morning. There​,​ you’ll see marching bands, floats and giant balloons.

3. If you’d rather celebrate with an all-American tradition, catch a baseball game. The Las Vegas 51s will take on the El Paso Chihuahuas tomorrow night at Cashman Field. Fireworks go on after the game.

4. If you’re in Henderson tomorrow night, you can celebrate at Heritage Park. The party will feature live entertainment, games and activities all leading up to an 18-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m.