Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 11 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Man hiding in woman’s bathroom shot, “Marilyn” show on Las Vegas Strip closing, and fewer visitors in the city.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police say a man hiding in a woman’s bathroom was shot by the woman’s boyfriend.

Authorities say the boyfriend entered the home, kicked down the bathroom door and pointed a gun at the man’s head before shooting him in the knee.

It happened near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley.

The victim was hospitalized. The shooter fled the scene and is still at large.

2. The new musical “Marilyn” is closing after only 23 performances on the Strip.

The show opened June 1st at the Paris Theater. It will close after its June 17th performance.

Early reviews were not kind to the show and the musical may have lost its primary funding.

“Marilyn” reportedly plans to return Sept. 4th as a new production.

3. Las Vegas is seeing record airport passengers, but fewer visitors overall.

So what gives? Well, McCarran counts many passengers once when they arrive and once more when they leave. Plus, some passengers are locals, and others are just changing planes here.

However, things may be looking up. In April, 3.55 million people came to Las Vegas. It was the best April on record.