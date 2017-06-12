Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 12th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A homeless man was shot during a Sunday night shootout in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. Police say that just before 7 p.m., a shooter in a vehicle opened fire on two people standing in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue. One of the men fired back and a homeless man was struck in the crossfire. The two men with guns were arrested and the homeless man is in unknown condition.

2. The Clark County coroner has identified a man shot and killed at an adult store over the weekend. Police say 31-year-old Starsky Tautava entered Adult World around 7 p.m. Friday when a part-time security guard said he recognized the man for previously destroying property inside the business. The two got into an altercation when the guard drew a gun and shot Tautava in the chest. As of Friday night, the guard had not been arrested.

3. Brace yourselves for heavy traffic ahead of EDC weekend. The music festival is expected to clog up I-15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard, which is already facing delays due to construction. Next Monday’s morning commute could also clog with partiers competing with usual work traffic. Officials are warning EDC attendees that traffic and high temperatures can be rough on vehicles and suggest stocking up cars with emergency supplies like water and car chargers.

