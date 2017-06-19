Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 19th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Electric Daisy Carnival has ended. The three-day music festival rounded out with a surprise appearance by Drake with DJ Metro Boomin just before midnight Sunday, along with an abundance of music, fashion and dancing. Get caught up on all of our EDC coverage complete with photo galleries and more at reviewjournal.com/edc

2. Traffic is clogged up along southbound I-15 as EDC ends. Festival-goers and morning commuters are experiencing a heavier-than-usual commute from Speedway Boulevard to the Spaghetti Bowl interchange. Delays could extend as far as Primm to Jean and transportation officials estimate the worst of the traffic will be over by 6 p.m.

3. If you thought it was hot at EDC this weekend, just wait for this week. Today’s high of 114 degrees matches a previous record set in 1940, and temperatures are expected to climb to 117 degrees by Tuesday, which would set an all-time record for the Las Vegas Valley. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Friday.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.