Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 26th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Two people are dead and another was shot in the head after an argument broke out over a game of dominoes at a northeast Las Vegas home Sunday night. After an argument began, a man went to his car to retrieve a gun and opened fire inside the home on the 4400 block of Wendy Street near East Craig and North Walnut roads. Two men in their 20s were killed and a third man in his 30s was shot in the head and is now stabilized. Police are still looking for the suspect.

2. A Las Vegas woman died from choking injuries Friday morning, according to the Clark County Coroner. On June 3, police were called to a break-in at a home on the 1900 block of Sirocco Court when an arriving officer said he found Stella Martinez on the ground being choked by her ex-boyfriend Christopher Wood. Police attempted to revive Martinez but she later died. Wood faces attempted murder, attempted burglary and domestic battery by strangulation charges.

3. A pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV early Monday morning. Police responded to a call about the accident on Tropicana near Wilbur Street and Maryland Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The pedestrian later died at an area hospital.

