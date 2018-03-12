Las Vegas morning update for Monday, March 12 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

1. Inmates tried to tip over a prison transport van in southwest Las Vegas this morning.

Police say three inmates threatened guards and rocked the van back and forth. The van was carrying nine inmates.

No one was injured.

2. A shooting injured a woman in the parking lot of a Las Vegas strip club this morning.

Police say a man confronted a woman at Cheetah’s when she became verbally aggressive and advanced toward him.

He fired a warning shot into the ground and the woman suffered an injury to her leg.

The man was taken into custody.

3. Highway 95 has reopened in downtown after a portion of the freeway was shut down for construction over the weekend.

Now the ramp linking 95 to southbound I-15 will close starting tonight through mid-April.