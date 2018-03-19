Las Vegas morning update for Monday, March 19 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A Cirque du Soleil artist who had performed in “Le Reve” at the Wynn died after a fall Saturday night during a performance of “Volta” in Tampa, Florida.

Witnesses say 38-year-old Yann Arnaud fell about 12 feet. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

He was a performer in “Le Reve” from its development in 2004 until 2009.

Cirque has had two other stage deaths in the past five years.

2. Two people were killed Sunday in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Henderson.

The driver of an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and one person riding in a stolen RAV4 died at the hospital.

The driver of the RAV4 suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. Two other passengers in the RAV4 were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses said they saw the Toyota speeding north on Pecos Road, blowing through red lights. Authorities say the driver is suspected of impairment.

3. A woman was critically injured after a piece of wood smashed through her car window in crash.

It happened Sunday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

The woman’s car was struck by another vehicle with a trailer carrying wood and a piece trapped her inside her car.

She was taken to University Medical Center.