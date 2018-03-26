Las Vegas morning update for Monday, March 26 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Fatal McDonald’s shooting, a man and a woman shot in the head, and a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. One person was killed last night in a shooting at a McDonald’s.

It happened near Valley View Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot several times and died in the parking lot.

The shooting may be drug-related. Authorities are searching for the shooter.

2. A man and a woman were found shot in the head this morning at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas.

Police say there was a domestic dispute at Woodhaven apartments near Decatur and Twain.

Officials say the man died at the scene and the woman shot herself, but it was too soon to know who shot the man.

3. Police are investigating a deadly shooting this morning in east Las Vegas.

Authorities say a man and woman got into an argument around 5 a.m. on Sacramento Drive.

Police say the woman shot the man in the face and he died at the scene.

Officials have identified the woman, who was an acquaintance of the man, and are searching for her.

Police are searching for the suspect.