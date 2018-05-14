Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 14 – VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: Golden Knights turn down Carrie Underwood, man survivors 4-story fall from Luxor hotel, and a vehicle falls on a Las Vegas man.

May 14, 2018 - 9:37 am

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. The Golden Knights have turned down Carrie Underwood’s offer to sing the national anthem during the Western Conference Finals.

The country superstar made the unexpected proposition on Twitter Thursday.

She posted that she’s a new Golden Knights fan, as the team her husband’s on, the Nashville Predators, was eliminated from the conference.

Many of Underwood’s Canadian fans expressed their dismay on social media.

The Knights say they’re flattered, but they don’t plan on making any changes to their lineup.

2. A 20-year-old man survived a fall from a fourth-story balcony inside a Strip casino Saturday.

The man jumped or fell off the balcony inside the Luxor.

Some of the decorations broke his fall and he was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was definitely a factor.

3. A central valley auto shop employee was killed Sunday when a vehicle fell on him.

Police responded to the Alex Auto Shop near Fremont St. and Mojave Road.

OSHA has been called to investigate.