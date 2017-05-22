Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. The Clark County coroner has identified remains found inside concrete near Lake Mead. According to the coroner, Jon Ernest Gomez died from a gunshot wound to the head and blunt-force trauma. Edward Bedrosian was arrested last week in connection with the homicide and faces one charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

2. Representatives with Resorts World Las Vegas announced a newly appointed president of the $4 billion resort expected to open in 2020. Just a day later, Raiders executives and the Stadium Authority agreed to terms on a lease for a stadium, also expected to open in 2020. If plans for both projects come together, 2020 will see a big boom in Las Vegas.

3. Drake stole the show at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena with a record 13 wins and a performance of “Gyalchester” in the Bellagio fountains. Celine Dion also stunned with a performance of “My Heart Will Go On” and Miley Cyrus seemingly emerged from the shadows with her song “Malibu”. This was the second year in a row the Billboard Music Awards were hosted at T-Mobile Arena.

