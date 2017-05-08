Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 8th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A man has been arrested in connection with a one-punch death on Fremont Street last week. James Beach was charged with open murder without incident on Sunday and is accused of punching Luis Campos outside of Vanguard Lounge on April 30th. Witnesses say the attack was unprovoked.

2. A fire at a NV Energy substation has left over 4,000 customers without power. Clark County Fire Department was called to a substation near East Frias Street and Giles Street just before 6 a.m. this morning. As of 6:30 a.m., 4,200 customers were without power, including the South Point hotel-casino.

3. A father alleges that two of his daughters were inappropriately touched by a teacher and a substitute teacher at Brown Academy. Chad Jensen’s 13-year-old daughter filed a report with Brown Academy that led to the arrest of teacher Jeffrey Schultz in March, but Jensen says the new incident with his 11-year-old daughter with a substitute teacher occurred on Friday. No arrests for the Friday incident have been made, but 11 Clark County School District employees have been arrested for inappropriate behavior with students since July 2016.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.