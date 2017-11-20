Las Vegas morning update for Monday, November 20th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A 3-year-old girl has died after a Sunday afternoon crash on I-15 near Moapa. A van and a semitrailer collided just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The toddler was airlifted to Sunrise Hospital where she later died. An 11-year-old was also taken to University Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The mother and two other children suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

2. A couple was hospitalized after a domestic violence incident in the northeast valley Sunday night. Police say it appears a man attacked a female with a blunt object before shooting himself. Both were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

3. What if you could no longer drive down the Las Vegas Strip? Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani has floated the idea of not allowing private vehicles on Las Vegas Boulevard to make it easier for emergency vehicles to respond to incidents on the Strip. Only pedestrians, buses, cabs and Uber or Lyft would be allowed to drive the Strip as a way to alleviate traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety.

