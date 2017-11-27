Las Vegas morning update for Monday, November 27th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A man who survived the Las Vegas shooting was killed after a hit-and-run on State Route 160 near Pahrump. Highway patrol says Roy McClellan was illegally in the right lane ahead of traffic when a Chevrolet Camaro struck him and the Camaro took off before investigators arrived. McClellan had been near the stage of the Route 91 Harvest festival when gunfire erupted and he and his wife Denise were separated. Both were uninjured, but Denise said Roy battled with depression and was shaken up by the shooting.

2. Prominent Las Vegas lawyer Cal Johnson Potter III died Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer. Potter was known for boosting the profile of the ACLU in Nevada and taking on powerful entities, like the Metropolitan Police Department.

3. The murder of a 7-year-old boy near the Nevada border remains unsolved 30 years later. Alexander Harris went missing from a Whiskey Pete’s arcade near Primm in 1987 and was found dead a month later near the hotel-casino. Howard Lee Haupt was tried for the murder but was acquitted in 1989. Police still do not know who killed the boy.

