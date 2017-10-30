ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas morning update for Monday, October 30th — VIDEO

By Elaine Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2017 - 8:25 am
 

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. 1 biker was arrested as a group of nearly 30 bikers were riding through Red Rock. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police pulled over several bikers for reckless driving and discovered one biker had an outstanding warrant. It is unknown how many bikers were pulled over, but at least 10 bikes were towed, according to Las Vegas police.

2. Police say about 10 golf carts were stolen from TPC Summerlin on the eve of the Shriner’s Open. Police say some carts have been recovered but the thieves are still at large. Preliminary events will begin today.

3. The family of Laura Shipp remembered her Sunday for her love of the Dodgers. The Las Vegas native was killed at the Route 91 festival on Oct. 1. Shipp’s celebration of life on Saturday was focused on her Dodger fandom and her love for her Marine son.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

