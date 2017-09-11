Las Vegas morning update for Monday, September 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast 7-Eleven store. Three men entered the store on Vegas Valley Drive and got into a confrontation with two employees that nearly turned into a fight. The trio returned around midnight and another confrontation occurred, where a store employee shot a man twice in the chest. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

2. Former clients of lawyer Robert Graham say they hope he gets a harsh punishment for stealing millions from trust funds he managed. Graham pleaded guilty Thursday, admitting he stole more than $16 million from clients. Graham faces a prison term of 16 to 40 years and will be sentenced in January.

3. Nevada Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists that license plates aren’t optional. NHP says cars with a front bracket should have a license plate placed there in addition to the plate in the back. Failing to properly display plates could lead to fines and even jail time.

