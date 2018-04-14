Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, April 14 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Justin Timberlake is in Las Vegas this weekend with two performances during his Man of the Woods tour. Timberlake is playing at T-Mobile Arena Saturday and Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Lights FC are hosting the Sacramento Republic FC tonight at Cashman Field. The game begins at 8 p.m. Former soccer prodigy Freddy Adu is scheduled to start and make his Lights debut.

Fair lovers still have plenty of time to get their funnel cakes this weekend at the Clark County Fair. The fair is open today from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and tomorrow 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

UNLV’s Black Mountain Institute is hosting its second annual Believer Festival, celebrating writing, music and the visual arts. The event kicked off Friday at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and moves to sites throughout downtown Las Vegas today.

The Academy of Country Music Awards are in Las Vegas tomorrow at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jason Aldean is expected to take the stage for the first time in Las Vegas since the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is hosting its Tailgate Party concert series Friday and Saturday in its parking lot at Town Square.

