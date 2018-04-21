Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, April 21 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas 51s continue their homestand tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Tomorrow, grab your dog and head to Cashman Field as the team hosts Bark in the Park for their game at 12:05 p.m.

Calling all food lovers! The Great American Foodie Fest is in town this weekend, with food trucks, carnival rides, eating competitions and more. The event is being held in the parking lot of Sunset Station, and tickets are $10.

Music festival Las Rageous wraps up tonight at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Bands such as Five Finger Death Punch, and A Day to Remember are expected to perform, and tickets are still available.

Craig Ranch Regional Park is hosting Pirate Fest this weekend, featuring entertainment, games, vendors and activities. Pirate fans can attend between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Market in the Alley will return to Fergusons Downtown on Fremont Street, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature performances by local artists, food, kids’ activities and vendors. You can sign your children up for a terrarium-building workshop through Eventbrite, with a $5 donation suggested on the day of the event.

The Mob Museum opened a new open hidden Prohibition-era speakeasy Thursday night. The Underground is a new permanent exhibit on the history of Prohibition, that will double as a working speakeasy and distillery. Guests can grab a drink until at least 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and midnight Thursdays through Saturdays.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.