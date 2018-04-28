Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, April 28 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

It’s Dia del Nino today at Springs Preserve. Children can enjoy interactive games, clowns, magicians and entertainment. The event also includes exhibits by Latino artists, cooking demonstrations and a petting zoo.

The annual City of Lights Jazz and R&B festival is set for today and tomorrow at the Clark County Government center. The West Coast Jam, Melanie Fiona, and Kem are set to perform in the center’s amphitheatre.

A Star Wars virtual reality experience opened at the Grand Canal Shoppes this week. “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” blends the real and virtual world as participants infiltrate the Imperial base with help from some familiar characters. Tickets are $33 per person.

The musical Pippin opened an eight-performance run at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre Friday. The musical about a young prince looking for happiness and fulfillment runs through next weekend. Tickets are still available.

The Knights take on the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at 5 p.m. tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights will try to keep the momentum from Thursday’s game, when they shut out the Sharks 7 to nothing. The Knights then go to San Jose for Game 3 at 7 p.m. Monday and Game 4 on 7 p.m. Wednesday. If necessary, the Knights will return to Las Vegas for Game 5 on Fri. May 4.

