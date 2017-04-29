Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, April 29th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Lawyers for a former New York hedge fund manager who was attacked by security officers at a Cosmopolitan nightclub reached an undisclosed settlement agreement Friday, essentially wiping out a $160.5 million verdict returned earlier this week. David Moradi’s attorneys had asked the same jury for an additional $483 million in punitive damages, but settled with the casino, Marquee nightclub and Roof Deck Entertainment LLC in the midst of deliberations. Sara Ortiz, a juror who sat through the five-week trial told the Review-Journal that she believed the casino would not be affected by anything less than $400 million in punitive damages. As a result of Moradi’s injuries from the attack, his hedge fund ultimately shut down, and he is now unable to get work in the field.

2. Gordon Ramsay held a surprise press conference Friday in front of Caesars Palace to announce his fifth Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen. Set to open this winter in the space that most recently housed Stripside Café (formerly home to Serendipity 3), the restaurant will offer two kitchen teams, red and blue, with each preparing a separate menu, allowing diners to choose among the different options. Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen will join Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood’s Gordon Ramsay Burger and the grab-and-go Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The Linq in the chef’s growing portfolio of local restaurants. It will tie him with Wolfgang Puck as the celebrity chef with the most restaurants on the Strip.

3. The Las Vegas City Council discussed Wednesday a plan to begin funding and building a courtyard to open by March 2018 that will offer temporary shade structures, portable bathrooms, storage containers and sleeping mats for the homeless. A roughly $15 million campus would be built over the next two years. The city has funding lined up for the campus startup and build-out, but needs another funding source for operations beyond May 2019. The Las Vegas plan would follow the San Antonio model, which has drawn officials from other major U.S. cities with homeless issues.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.