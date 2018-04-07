Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, April 7 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Here is what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. The Las Vegas 51s continue their season opening homestand tonight, with a game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. The team is hosting Star Wars and Girl Scouts night.

2. A new festival called Emerge will bring three days of music and activism to Las Vegas this weekend. The festival runs all weekend, starting at 10 a.m today and tomorrow. Ticket prices vary, and can be purchased online at emergelv.com.

3. The Great Vegas Festival of Beer returns this weekend, and once again it’s been moved indoors. In anticipation of high winds, Saturday afternoon’s Grand Tasting will take place at the World Market Center Pavilion. Saturday’s unlimited tasting of more than 500 beers from over 100 craft breweries is from 3-7 p.m.

4. Star Nursery locations across the valley are giving away free ladybugs today. The giveaway is designed to highlight the contribution ladybugs have on the environment. They will come in 4-by-6 inch pouches that hold about 150 ladybugs. Customers can expect to receive one free pouch per person.

