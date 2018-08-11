Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, August 11 — VIDEO

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. Bok Bok Chicken is celebrating the opening of its first valley restaurant.

The restaurant features Mediterranean-style flavors and will be giving away free food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

The new location is at 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

2. The Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free summer concert series continues tonight with a dose of classic Southern rock.

Molly Hatchet will be performing on the First Street Stage near Binion’s and the Golden Nugget.

The show is set to kick off around 9 p.m.

3. Enjoy some comedy tonight with Amy Schumer at The Cosmopolitan.

Be sure to leave your phones at home, as there is no use of cell phones, smart watches, camera or recording devices during the show.

Any devices taken to the venue will be secured in a locked case that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Schumer is taking over The Chelsea at 8 p.m., and tickets are still available starting at $59.

4. Hydrating the Homeless hits the streets Sunday morning.

The informal community outreach involves distributing water around the downtown area near Owens Avenue and Stocker Street from 8 to 11 a.m.

If you’d like to give the group a hand, leave your information at hydratingthehomeless.vegas, or show up on that corner by 8 a.m., with or without bottled water.

5. Second Sunday returns to Downtown Container Park this weekend.

The free party runs from 5-9 p.m. and will include entertainment by Pure Joy People and School of Rock.

More than a dozen artists and vendors will on hand.

6. The 51s are hosting the Reno Aces this weekend.

The first 2,500 fans at arrive at tonight’s game will receive a 51s baseball duffle bag.

Both games tonight and tomorrow begin at 7:05 p.m.

7. The Aces are also in town tonight.

They are hosting the Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay.

