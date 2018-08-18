Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, August 18 — VIDEO

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Las Vegas:

1. Panic! At The Disco is bringing their “Pray for the Wicked” tour to Las Vegas. The local band is playing tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start as low at $30.

2. Cheech and Cong are performing tonight at the Orleans. The comedy duo’s show will include some improve during a Q&A session and some musical moments. The fun begins at 8 p.m.

3. One of the best heavy metal music festivals in the country returns to town this weekend. For the third year in a row, Psycho Las Vegas is taking over the Hard Rock Hotel through Sunday. The event will feature over 70 artists from around the world, and tickets for a single day start at $99.

4. Kids Camp returns to Downtown Container Park today. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m kids can enjoy a “Beach Day” with activities that include a water obstacle course with slide, dunk tank and other water games. Tickets are $10 and snacks are included.

5. The Mob Museum will host its monthly Community Safety Forum from 2-3 p.m. tomorrow. Held in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this month’s event is on child and youth safety. Admission is free, and guests will also get free admission to the museum afterward. Registration is required. themobmuseum.org/events

6. Tonight, soccer meets MMA at Cashman Field. In addition to the 8 p.m. matchup between the Las Vegas Lights and Phoenix Rising, UFC stars Forrest Griffin, Joseph Benavidez and Claudia Gadelha will be on hand to meet and greet fans during halftime.

7. The Aces are also hosting the Atlanta Dream tomorrow night at the Mandalay Bay at 3 p.m.

