Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, August 19th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines

1. The first week of school ended with the arrest of a 12-year-old girl. Police say she stabbed a 16-year-old high school student on White Academy grounds all before the school bell rang. The 16-year-old is expected to survive. The suspect is in custody for battery with a weapon.

2. A local man allegedly threatening to bomb or carry out a mass shooting at a topless club last year is in custody. Police say the lengthy investigation led them to Christopher Watkins. Police are saying he used Facebook Messenger to threaten Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas.

3. The Trump administration quietly ended a six-year ban on selling bottled water at some national parks. The 2011 action under the Obama administration was put in place to ease plastic pollution. The National Park Service says the ban removed the healthiest beverage choice at parks.

